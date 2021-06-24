STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor Collaborate To Ramp Up Under Construction Agrate R3 300mm Fab Production In Italy
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) introduced semiconductor solutions foundry Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) to its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction Agrate Brianza site in Italy.
- ST and Tower will collaborate for an accelerated fab ramp-up to reach a high utilization level leading to a competitive wafer cost.
- ST will share the cleanroom in R3, with Tower installing its equipment in one-third of the total space.
- The fab is likely to be ready for equipment installation later in 2021 and start production in the second half of 2022.
- The products manufactured in Agrate R3 will support the automotive, industrial and personal electronics markets, ST CEO Jean-Marc Chery said.
- Tower's strong execution in advanced 65nm, 300mm based analog RF, power platforms, displays will get a boost from the activity in Agrate; more than tripling Tower's 300mm foundry capacity, Tower CEO Russell Ellwanger stated.
- Price action: TSEM shares traded higher by 7.93% at $29.52 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
