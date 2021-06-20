Here's Where And When To Watch Sports With Your Dad On Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day, it's time to bond with your father while binge-watching some exciting sporting events taking place today.

The final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course had Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes tied for the lead entering the final round.

You can tune in to Golf Channel, which will start the day with pre-round coverage at 8 a.m. EST before beginning live action from the final round from 10 a.m. to EST.

These channels will wrap up the day with post-round coverage from 8-10 p.m. EST.

NBC will start broadcasting the match from Noon and will run live through 8 p.m. EST.

You can also watch by streaming NBC's broadcast on the NBC Sports website or the NBC Sports App.

Golf Channel and NBC are both owned by Comcast Corporation

The NASCAR Cup Series started on Saturday and today's event is the inaugural race for the series at Nashville Superspeedway, hosting its first NASCAR weekend since 2011.

And, It's the first Cup Series race in the Nashville area since 1984 when the circuit last visited the .596-mile fairgrounds track in town.

You can watch them on NBCSN, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM.

If you and your father are NBA fans, the NBA Playoffs continue today. Tune in to channels such as ABC, ESPN, or TNT, or watch live streams on ESPN, TNT, or fuboTV. There are live scores available on SN Scoreboard. ESPN and ABC are owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

The semifinal series is still going on between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, which will play Game 7 tonight. The winner will face the Milwaukee Bucks, who knocked out the Brooklyn Nets in their bracket.

How about watching a soccer event, because the UEFA Euro Soccer is something no one should miss. Matchday three of the 2020 Euro competition will kick off today when Switzerland meets Turkey, while Italy is playing Wales in Group A match-ups You can watch it on ESPN or through the live stream on WatchESPN, ESPN.

