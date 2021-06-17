PGA US Open: How To Watch, Brooks Vs. Bryson And More Bets To Watch

The U.S. Open will take place June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. The tournament is one of four majors for the PGA Tour each year.

Here is a look at the top storylines to watch and golfers bettors should consider.

How to Watch: The U.S. Open has television rights split between Golf Channel and NBC, both owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The television schedule is (all times ET):

Thursday, June 17: 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel), 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, June 18: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, June 19: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, June 20: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (NBC)

Bryson Vs. Brooks: One of the big storylines for the PGA tour this season has been a rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Several sportsbooks are offering specific wagers on which golfer will have the better finish. Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), which has a deal with DeChambeau, is offering DeChambeau to have a lower round one score at odds of +130, from the original -125.

DraftKings is also offering a straight-up bet of who will finish better in the head-to-head matchup with both boosted to +110. The original odds were DeChambeau at -136 and Koepka at +105.

PointsBet is offering a head-to-head matchup between DeChambeau and Koepka at +100 for each.

DeChambeau is the second favorite from DraftKings at odds of +1400, +335, +163 to win the tournament, finish in the top five and finish in the top 10, respectively. Koepka has odds of +1800, +350 and +175 for win, top five and top 10, respectively.

DeChambeau has the better form this season with a current ranking of second in the FedEx Cup standings. DeChambeau has two wins and six top-10 finishes along with 13 cuts made in 14 season events.

Koepka ranks 18th this season with one win, two seconds and five top 10 finishes. The major concern for Koepka is his six cuts in 13 tournaments.

Golfers to Watch (Odds from DraftKings): One of the biggest storylines will be Phil Mickelson, who has yet to win the U.S. Open to complete a PGA grand slam. He has heavy backing from the public and has seen his odds come down. Mickelson to finish in the top 40 is being offered at +120.

Patrick Reed won the Farmer’s Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines. Reed is offered at +2200 to win and +200 to finish in the top 10.

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite at +1000 and looks to put the Covid-19 withdrawal behind him from The Memorial. Bettors should note that only Jordan Spieth in 2015 won the U.S. Open at odds of less than +1500 in the last 11 years. Rahm finished tied for seventh at the course in January and has a good history at the course including a 2017 victory.

Xander Schauffele will likely be a popular bet option for this course with his history of playing high school golf and college golf at this course and at nearby courses. Schauffele has odds of +1400 to win and +163 to finish in the top 10.

Tony Finau could be a good value play at the U.S. Open with seven top-10 finishes in 19 events including a runner-up at Torrey Pines in January. Finau is offered at +2000 to win and +188 to finish in the top 10.

Two dark horse golfers to watch could be Cameron Smith (+5500 win, +400 top 10) who ranks 11th in the season and has a win and six top-10 finishes and Corey Conners (+7000 win, +500 top 10) who ranks 25th and has seven top-10 finishes and is seeking his first win of the season.

(Photo by Robert Ruggiero on Unsplash)