Euro 2020: Group A Betting Preview, Picks

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Ahead of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews.

Group A Betting Odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG):

Italy to win Group A -186, to finish in top two Group A -835

Switzerland to win Group A +475, to finish in top two Group A +110

Turkey to win Group A +540, to finish in top two Group A +130

Wales to win Group A +1200, to finish in top two Group A +230

There are many betting options for soccer games which include betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the wining margin. For this betting preview, we will be looking at who is likely to win Group A and finish second as the top two teams will advance past the group stage.

Group A Preview: Italy, ranked seventh in the world, posted an impressive 10 wins in 10 Euro 2020 qualifying games. Even more impressive, the team posted 37 goals scored and only four goals allowed. The team competed in a group that included Finland, Greece and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Since the Euro qualifiers, Italy has been on fire with eight straight wins and clean sheets dating back to October, when the team tied the Netherlands 1-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland, ranked thirteenth in the world, won their qualifying group that included the impressive tenth-ranked Denmark. Switzerland had five wins, two draws and one loss. The team lost to Denmark 1-0 and posted a 3-3 draw against the team as well. The team scored 19 goals and allowed six goals in the ten games, with four goals allowed coming to Denmark. Switzerland has posted impressive games recently with a 2-1 win over USA and two draws with Germany.

Turkey, ranked 29th in the world, could be a sleeper in the group. The team posted a 7-2-1 record in Euro qualifiers in a group that included France and Iceland.

Turkey scored 18 goals and allowed only three goals in the qualifiers, posting eight clean sheets along the way. The team had a 1-2 loss to Iceland and posted a 1-1 draw with France. No other team scored against the team in qualifiers. Turkey beat the Netherlands 4-2 in a recent World Cup qualifier.

Wales is ranked 17th in the world and finished second in its qualifying round behind Croatia with a 4-2-2 record. The team only scored 10 goals in its qualifiers. The team has a couple impressive recent wins over Czech Republic and Mexico.

Group A Picks: While Group A won’t be considered the group of death, it certainly has several contenders to finish in second place and possibly play spoiler to Italy. I see Italy winning the group with three wins. Wales has an outside shot to get second but the real value is in Switzerland and Turkey paying out +110 and +130 to finish second.