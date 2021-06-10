Verizon Launches Commercial Private 5G In US: Reuters
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) marked its commercially available private 5G network U.S. debut for high-speed indoor or outdoor connectivity to businesses and government departments, Reuters reports.
- Verizon has been trialing private 5G with multiple customers and has partnered with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- The private 5G network will keep every cellular traffic on the customer premises to increase security. Authorized remote users can also access the applications.
- Verizon has been working with Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW), WeWork, Tyndall Air Force Base, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.
- Verizon uses Corning radios and Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) core equipment for the initial deployment. It will be open to using gear from Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) in the future.
- The current networks are built on existing 4G networks to ensure backward and forward compatibility for devices.
- Verizon sees huge demand from financial institutions to increase trading flow speed using 5G, and warehouses, which are planning to use robots and autonomous vehicles.
- Several companies are also resorting to 5G to increase speeds and reposition conference rooms to permit more video calls while maintaining social distancing.
- Price action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.75% at $57.48 on the last check Thursday.
