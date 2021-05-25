 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Tuesday's morning session saw 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Clorox (NYSE:CLX).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI).
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 9.62% to reach its 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) shares moved down 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $176.46, drifting down 0.58%.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $35.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock hit a yearly low of $13.12. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.60. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.70. The stock traded down 3.25%.
  • Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) shares set a new yearly low of $28.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
  • 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.88 and moving down 7.78%.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares fell to $14.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.
  • Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.61, drifting down 1.6%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 9.62% on the session.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.39. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
  • Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 1.5%.
  • Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) shares were down 5.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock drifted down 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

