Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 16 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) shares moved down 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $176.46, drifting down 0.58%.

(NYSE:CLX) shares moved down 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $176.46, drifting down 0.58%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $35.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IONS) shares set a new yearly low of $35.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) stock hit a yearly low of $13.12. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHRS) stock hit a yearly low of $13.12. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.60. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KNSA) shares hit a yearly low of $13.60. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.70. The stock traded down 3.25%.

(NASDAQ:ICPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.70. The stock traded down 3.25%. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) shares set a new yearly low of $28.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:CLW) shares set a new yearly low of $28.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.88 and moving down 7.78%.

(NASDAQ:ETNB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.88 and moving down 7.78%. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares fell to $14.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) shares fell to $14.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.61, drifting down 1.6%.

(NASDAQ:BCEL) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.61, drifting down 1.6%. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 9.62% on the session.

(NYSE:ONE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 9.62% on the session. Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.39. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.39. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NYMX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%.

(NASDAQ:AXLA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.17%. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:LYRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock traded down 1.5%. Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) shares were down 5.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.

(NASDAQ:QK) shares were down 5.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06. Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock drifted down 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.51.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.