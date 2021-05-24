 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Monday morning saw 11 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was TAL Education (NYSE:TAL).
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares dropped the most, trading down 27.62% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.46. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares were down 6.98% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares made a new 52-week low of $24.75 on Monday. The stock was down 6.15% for the day.
  • HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.33.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock hit $73.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.31%.
  • Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.95 on Monday morning, moving down 0.52%.
  • Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) stock hit $28.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.18%.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares fell to $3.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.58%.
  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.51 and moving down 7.89%.
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 27.62% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

