Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning saw 11 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $39.46. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.

(NYSE:COE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $11.51 and moving down 7.89%. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock was down 27.62% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.