Alphabet, Facebook Shares Decline On Citi Rating Downgrade Over Ad Revenue Growth Concerns: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • Digital advertising companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) shares dropped on rating downgrade by Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from buy to neutral over the decline in ad budgets, Bloomberg reports.
  • Citi gave Facebook a $320 price target and Alphabet a $2,415 price target.
  • Interestingly, both the companies had beat the Q1 analyst consensus.
  • Citi expects a deceleration in the pandemic-induced growth in the last two quarters, jeopardizing the stock multiples.
  • Citi reiterated neutral ratings on both Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), while Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) got a sell rating. 
  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) was the only digital-ad stock that got a buy rating due to growth prospects associated with the budding connected TV market.
  • Bloomberg’s average analyst price target implies an upside of over 20% for Alphabet and 25% for Facebook.
  • Last week, Bloomberg had projected an over 30% Facebook core mobile-ad business growth despite competition in the second half.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.31% at $2,343.18, and FB shares traded lower by 4.40% at $305.43 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

