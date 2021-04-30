 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Friday morning saw 14 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was the biggest loser, trading down 6.32% to reach its 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) shares fell to $12.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.83%.
  • Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares fell to $134.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.64%.
  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock hit a yearly low of $30.48. The stock was down 6.32% for the day.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock hit $76.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.21. Shares traded down 5.08%.
  • Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) stock hit a yearly low of $76.17. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares fell to $5.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.56%.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.96 on Friday, moving up 0.44%.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.60 on Friday, moving up 0.92%.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.68%.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) stock hit $4.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.0%.
  • Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ:AUBN) shares hit a yearly low of $34.76. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.
  • Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) shares hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock hit $1.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.22%.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

