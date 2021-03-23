IPO Preview: Cricut, Vizio, ThredUp Lead Big Week Of Debuts

This week’s IPO calendar has many names on its list including some well-known brands. Here is a look at some of the largest IPOs scheduled to begin trading this week.

Digital Ocean Holdings: Cloud computing platform-on-demand company Digital Ocean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) helps small businesses. The company has over 570,000 customers in 185 countries. The company had revenue of $318.4 million in fiscal 2020, up 25% year-over-year. The company plans on selling 16.5 million shares at a price point of $44 to $47.

Leonardo DRS: Defense company Leonardo DRS (NYSE: DRS) is returning to the public market after being acquired in 2008. The company plans to sell 31.9 million shares at a price point of $20 to $22.

Leonardo DRS operates with the business segments of network computing and communications, advanced sensor technologies and integrated mission systems. Revenue in 2020 was $2.8 billion for the company. The company had compounded annual growth of 12% from 2016 to 2020.

ACV Auctions: Wholesale vehicle company ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA) has over 391,000 marketplace units from over 16,000 marketplace participants. The company plans on selling 16.5 million shares at a price point of $20 to $22.

Cricut: With a mission to help people lead creative lives, Cricut Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) sells devices used for handmade goods. The company offers free products to its base of 4.3 million registered users. The company also has 1.3 million paid subscribers. Cricut saw revenue grow 97% year-over-year in 2020 to $959 million and its user base grow 71% year-over-year.

The company plans on selling 15.3 million shares at a price point of $20 to $22.

Vizio: SmartTV and SmartCast operating system operator Vizio (NASDAQ: VZIO) is going public with a share offering of 15.1 million shares at a planned price point of $21 to $23. The company had revenue of $2 billion in fiscal 2020 with 7.1 million SmartTV shipments and 12.2 million active SmartCast accounts. The company also has the number one soundbar brand in the U.S. over the last three years.

SEMrush Holdings: Online visibility management SaaS company SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR) offers over 50 products to more than 67,000 paying customers. SEMrush helps its customers in areas like SEO, content marketing, social media and market research. The company plans on selling 16.8 million shares at a price point of $14 to $16.

Olink Holding: Competing in the proteomics field of 21st century healthcare, Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) supports over 630 customers including 30 of the world’s largest 40 biopharmaceutical companies. The company had revenue of $54.1 million in fiscal 2020. The company plans on selling 17.6 million shares at a price point of $16 to $18.

Alignment Healthcare: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) offers a proprietary alignment virtual application for senior care and targets 5.5 million Medicare seniors. The company plans on selling 27.2 million shares at a price point of $17 to $19.

Diversey Holding: Offering innovative, mission-critical products, services and technology that saves lives and protects the environment, Diversey Holding (NASDAQ:DSEY) is a major player in the institutional and food & beverage sectors. The company has over 85,000 customers in over 80 countries. Diversey is one of only two large global hygiene and infection prevention cleaning companies. The company is looking to sell 46.1 million shares at a price point of $18 to $21.

ThredUp: Online resale clothing company ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is planning to sell 12 million shares at a price point of $12 to $14. The company gets 77% of its supply from repeat sellers and 80% of orders from repeat buyers. The company had revenue of $186 million in 2020, up 14% year-over-year. Active buyers in 2020 were 1.24 million, up 24% year-over-year.

Zhihu: Chinese online content community Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH) is one of the largest companies in China in terms of monthly active users and revenue in its field. The company had 76 million MAU in the fourth quarter and 43 million content creators. Users have asked a cumulative 315 million questions on the company’s platform. Revenue for Zhihu was $207.2 million in 2020.

Zhinhu plans to sell 55 million ADS at a price point of $9.50 to $11.50.