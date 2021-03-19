 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 4:42am   Comments
Share:
Tesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters

Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTC: GELYF) plans to target rival Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) in the high-end segment by launching a new premium EV brand, Reuters reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: Geely, the owner of Volvo Cars, plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new brand named “Zeekr”, with different branding and sales strategies, according to the report. The models will be based on the company’s open-source EV chassis called Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).

Zeekr will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, as per the report. Further, Geely plans to open showrooms in city centers to sell cars at a fixed price, marking a departure from its tradition of selling cars through dealerships.

See Also: A New Rival To Tesla And Nio? This Lesser-Known Chinese EV Stock Has Surged 924% In A Year

Why It Matters: As part of its efforts to expand into the EV segment, Geely entered into partnerships with companies such as Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (OTC: HNHPF) earlier this year. Geely confirmed in February that it will form a separate all-electric vehicle company.

In addition to Geely and Tesla, homebred Chinese companies such as Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Limited (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are also vying for a piece of the lucrative Chinese EV market, which is the world’s largest. The Chinese government has set a target of new energy vehicles or NEVs forming one-fifth of auto sales by 2025.

Price Action: Geely shares closed 2.2% lower on Thursday at $3.12, while Tesla shares closed 6.9% lower at $653.16.

Read Next: Tesla Rival Rivian To Install Over 3,500 Fast EV Chargers And Another 10,000 Open To Public By 2023

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + GELYF)

NFT Craze A Reminder Of Tulip Mania? Keep Calm And Buy Non-Fungible Tulips
Tesla Looks To Give Customers The Giga Shanghai Experience
Chip Shortage Continues To Take Toll With Ford, Nissan Idling Several US Production Sites
Tesla, Apple Power Component Supplier Slashes China Workforce By About Half
Tesla Rival Rivian To Install Over 3,500 Fast EV Chargers And Another 10,000 Open To Public By 2023
Elon Musk Takes A Dig At NFT Investors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Penny Stocks Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com