Here's Why Apple, Microsoft, Disney, Plug Power Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:58am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. 

Here’s why shares of Apple, Microsoft, Disney and Plug Power are moving.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were trading higher by 2% and 1.3%, respectively, in Monday’s premarket session.

Shares of several technology companies sold off last week along with the overall market as higher bond yields put pressure on growth stocks and other equities.

Along with tech stocks, shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) were trading higher by 2% Monday morning after the House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion pandemic relief package Monday. 

More good news came for Disney and its limited capacity and shuttered parks after the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) single-shot coronavirus vaccine was approved in the U.S. for emergency use. 

J&J said it has started shipping its COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. government and expects to deliver 20 million single-shot vaccines by the end of March.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading higher by over 7% in Monday’s premarket session after JP Morgan analyst Paul Coster upgraded the clean energy manufacturing company from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $65 price target.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

See Also: How To Buy Plug Power Stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

