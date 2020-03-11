Only Technology Can Save And Lead The Automotive Industry Forward

Technology has been evolving faster and faster during the last decade. And probably it will never be as slow as it is today. And that technology development is also boosting electric vehicles, autonomous driving, fast connectivity, artificial intelligence, and similar. The faster it evolves, the more our expectations grow in every segment, including the way we travel, what and how we drive.

These big steps already affect the city folks and how they commute. Electric vehicles are already here. But what is the next step? If you watch sci-fi movies, the futuristic cars, besides their green power consumption, are usually autonomous. And it looks that many automakers, like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), and the others, are thinking in this direction.

How Did Transportation Evolve Until Now?

The evolution of city areas requests the evolution of our driving and transportation habits. When cities get more crowded, they usually go for the metro lines. That significantly changes the traveler's lifestyle. Next to this great metro connectivity, ride-sharing applications also took their place, boosting companies such as Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT).

And now, electric and hybrid cars are here to fulfill our newest expectations. At least for a while.

This is a big step, which is not here only to alter our way of transportation, but also to reduce peak traffic moments, decrease pollution and increase the transportation network. So, it is essential that we understand the developments in traffic and mobility systems first. This step must be shaped so our future mobility fulfills both the public and government expectations as well as of transport users. Everything must be more efficient while being environmentally friendly.

What Is The Next Step For Electric Cars?

Although the total number of EVs compared to the total number of sold cars is still low, their numbers are rising. Tesla alone sold more cars in 2019 than in the previous two years together. So, there will only be more and more electric cars. And the next move is to make those cars more automated and digitized. This can be done on different levels. Some levels still require the driver. But many helpful options are available to aid the driver both in regular driving situations as well as in the unexpected and potentially dangerous ones.

Those first couples of levels ensure the self-driving technology in the vehicle, but the driver still has the control over the operations and the responsibility of maintaining overall safety. Examples of this are features like the park assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane assist. An example of unexpected situations automatization is the front and rear cross-traffic alert feature.

So, a car that is completely autonomous still hasn't seen the light of the day , but that is surely the next big step in the automotive industry. And all tech giants like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), but also Tesla and other innovative companies can contribute to this vision with their unique and world-changing know-hows.

Conclusion

The presence of electric cars is most likely a prerequisite for fully autonomous vehicles. This is all recognized by automotive companies like Volkswagen which is aiming to offer almost 20 new electric models by 2025. And other carmakers are thinking in the same direction. Once EVs take their place in city traffic, the next step will be to get them free of human error, making them more and more efficient. This all means less traffic and fewer accidents, lower carbon footprint, all contributing to a more sustainable future. A better world for us all- companies included.

Image Sourced from Pixabay