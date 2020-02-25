Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, 271 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Facts of Interest:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) .

. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 10.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) stock hit a yearly low of $56.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $56.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock hit $46.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.61% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.61% over the course of the day. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $23.02, and later moved down 0.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $23.02, and later moved down 0.63% over the session. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares hit a yearly low of $104.41 today morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $104.41 today morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) stock hit $68.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.39% over the course of the day.

stock hit $68.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.39% over the course of the day. HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%. Total (NYSE: TOT) shares hit a yearly low of $45.15 today morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $45.15 today morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. BP (NYSE: BP) shares were down 0.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.85.

shares were down 0.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $33.85. Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares hit a yearly low of $23.61 today morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.61 today morning. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.13.

shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.13. Banco Santander (OTC: BCDRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.75% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.67 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.75% on the day. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.00 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.00 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.45%. Danone (OTC: GPDNF) shares hit a yearly low of $73.22 today morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $73.22 today morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. China Shenhua Energy Co (OTC: CSUAY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.78.

shares were down 0.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $32.78. Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.64 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.64 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.47%. Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.89 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.89 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.53% on the day. Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $49.57. Shares then traded down 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $49.57. Shares then traded down 1.31%. Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.75 today morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.75 today morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Telefonica (OTC: TEFOF) shares moved down 0.47% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.47% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.37 to begin trading. Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.32% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.32% over the rest of the day. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock hit a yearly low of $37.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $37.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.44% for the day. East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares were down 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.94.

shares were down 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.94. Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock hit a yearly low of $35.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% for the day. China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.27 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%. MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.07 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $22.07 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.62%. Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock moved down 1.32% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.37 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.32% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.37 to open trading. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock set a new 52-week low of $96.35 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $96.35 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.54%. Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.21% on the day. Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit $12.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $12.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.23% over the course of the day. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares were down 1.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.80.

shares were down 1.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.80. Kirin Holdings Co (OTC: KNBWY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. OMV (OTC: OMVKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.61 today morning. The stock traded down 0.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.61 today morning. The stock traded down 0.73% over the session. Standard Bank Group (OTC: SGBLY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $192.80 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.33% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $192.80 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.33% on the day. ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.29 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.94% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.29 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.94% on the day. Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.38.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.38. HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY) shares moved down 1.33% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.62 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.33% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.62 to begin trading. Swatch Group (OTC: SWGNF) stock hit $46.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $46.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.37% over the course of the day. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.92% over the rest of the day. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $70.23.

shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $70.23. Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.68, and later moved down 1.1% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.68, and later moved down 1.1% over the session. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.16.

shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.16. Renault (OTC: RNSDF) shares moved down 1.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.29 to begin trading. Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock hit $32.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.04% over the course of the day.

stock hit $32.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.04% over the course of the day. PKO Bank Polski (OTC: PSZKF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.24 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Sanlam (OTC: SLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 17.7% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 17.7% over the rest of the day. Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) stock hit a yearly low of $15.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.62% for the day. Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.99 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 0.49% over the rest of the day. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.43 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.52%. ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares fell to $6.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%.

shares fell to $6.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $71.60. Shares then traded down 0.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $71.60. Shares then traded down 0.94%. Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares fell to $16.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.31%.

shares fell to $16.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.31%. Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) shares set a new yearly low of $27.41 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.41 this morning. The stock was down 5.45% on the session. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.11% over the session. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.55% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.55% on the day. South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. UGI (NYSE: UGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.79% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.79% on the day. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares hit a yearly low of $19.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.71% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.95 to begin trading. Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $16.82. Shares then traded up 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $16.82. Shares then traded up 0.12%. thyssenkrupp (OTC: TKAMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day. MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTC: MGYOY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares fell to $9.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.44%.

shares fell to $9.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.44%. Etablissementen Franz (OTC: CUYTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $48.80. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $48.80. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Electrolux (OTC: ELUXY) shares hit a yearly low of $42.43 today morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.43 today morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session. Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares set a new yearly low of $12.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.74% on the session. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE: ORCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.67 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.67 to begin trading. HELLA Gmbh & Co (OTC: HLKHF) stock hit $42.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.75% over the course of the day.

stock hit $42.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.75% over the course of the day. Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares set a new 52-week low of $54.23 today morning. The stock traded down 1.76% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $54.23 today morning. The stock traded down 1.76% over the session. Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock hit $33.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.14% over the course of the day.

stock hit $33.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.14% over the course of the day. Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.59% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.59% on the day. Telenet Group Holding (OTC: TLGHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.99 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.15%. Konami Holdings (OTC: KNMCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $37.43. Shares then traded down 2.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $37.43. Shares then traded down 2.73%. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.66.

shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.66. KT (NYSE: KT) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.84 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.05%. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $97.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $97.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. Nikon (OTC: NINOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.74%. W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $59.44. Shares then traded down 0.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $59.44. Shares then traded down 0.77%. Elekta (OTC: EKTAY) shares moved down 1.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.90 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.90 to begin trading. Elekta (OTC: EKTAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.65% over the session. Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) shares set a new yearly low of $33.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% on the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock moved down 0.65% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.65% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $32.28 to open trading. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.59 today morning. The stock traded down 0.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.59 today morning. The stock traded down 0.45% over the session. National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $41.29. Shares then traded down 1.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $41.29. Shares then traded down 1.67%. Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.09 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $28.09 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.62% on the day. MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.1% on the session. Incitec Pivot (OTC: INCZY) shares moved down 6.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.85 to begin trading. Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $43.30, and later moved down 26.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $43.30, and later moved down 26.19% over the session. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares moved down 2.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.21 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.21 to begin trading. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.68 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.68 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.85%. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $14.35. Shares then traded down 2.49%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $14.35. Shares then traded down 2.49%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock moved down 4.32% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.29 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.32% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.29 to open trading. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.72%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 9.72%. Bic (OTC: BICEY) shares were down 5.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.22.

shares were down 5.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.22. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.45 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.51% over the rest of the day. EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.08%.

shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.08%. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) shares were down 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.00.

shares were down 0.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.00. GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.11, and later moved down 3.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $9.11, and later moved down 3.16% over the session. Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) shares set a new yearly low of $12.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares set a new 52-week low of $53.80 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.80 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares moved down 2.17% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.17% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.06 to begin trading. Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.03% for the day. Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day. Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) shares moved down 1.24% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.31 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.24% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.31 to begin trading. Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.02 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.02 to begin trading. First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.93%. Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) shares moved down 2.22% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.16 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.22% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.16 to begin trading. Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $18.81, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $18.81, and later moved down 1.27% over the session. Apergy (NYSE: APY) shares set a new yearly low of $22.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.41 this morning. The stock was down 4.45% on the session. Domtar (NYSE: UFS) stock hit a yearly low of $31.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $54.35 today morning. The stock traded down 5.97% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $54.35 today morning. The stock traded down 5.97% over the session. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) stock moved down 0.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.94 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.95% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.94 to open trading. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.42 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.42 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.29% over the rest of the day. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day. Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.82% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.82% for the day. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $16.42, and later moved down 1.09% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $16.42, and later moved down 1.09% over the session. KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.57 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.57 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.92%. Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: AMGDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.90. Shares then traded down 1.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.90. Shares then traded down 1.25%. Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.60 today morning. The stock traded up 1.06% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.60 today morning. The stock traded up 1.06% over the session. Delek Group (OTC: DGRLY) shares hit a yearly low of $11.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session. Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) shares fell to $22.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.51%.

shares fell to $22.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.51%. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares fell to $12.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%.

shares fell to $12.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%. RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock hit $40.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day.

stock hit $40.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock hit a yearly low of $29.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% for the day. Chinese Estates Holdings (OTC: CESTY) shares fell to $13.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.63%.

shares fell to $13.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.63%. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell to $7.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.27%.

shares fell to $7.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.27%. Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.12% on the session. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.56 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.39% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.56 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.39% on the day. PostNL (OTC: TNTFF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.11% for the day. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $11.84. Shares then traded down 0.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $11.84. Shares then traded down 0.08%. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock hit a yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% for the day. OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 3.66%. Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $2.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.17%.

shares fell to $2.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.17%. MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.54 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.63% over the rest of the day. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.00 today morning. The stock traded down 0.99% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.00 today morning. The stock traded down 0.99% over the session. Wereldhave (OTC: WRDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $17.25 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.25 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session. Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.86% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.86% over the rest of the day. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.84% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.00 on Tuesday. The stock was down 15.84% for the day. Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares set a new yearly low of $23.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.62% on the session. Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.44% on the session. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell to $2.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.62%.

shares fell to $2.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.62%. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) stock moved down 0.66% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.66% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.02 to open trading. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 6.08%. Grupo Herdez (OTC: GUZOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.48% on the day. Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) shares hit a yearly low of $6.43 today morning. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.43 today morning. The stock was down 8.27% on the session. Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.50 today morning. The stock traded down 3.25% over the session. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares were down 1.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.59.

shares were down 1.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.59. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.87 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.87 this morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session. Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.04%. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares were down 1.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.07.

shares were down 1.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares hit a yearly low of $12.73 today morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.73 today morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock moved down 1.06% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.84 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.06% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.84 to open trading. Intertape Polymer Group (OTC: ITPOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.3% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.63 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.3% on the day. Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.40 today morning. The stock traded down 0.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.40 today morning. The stock traded down 0.47% over the session. US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) shares hit a yearly low of $35.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.00 today morning. The stock was down 7.67% on the session. Reunert (OTC: RNRTY) shares were down 11.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.45.

shares were down 11.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.45. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell to $4.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.71%.

shares fell to $4.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.71%. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.68 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.9% on the day. Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) shares fell to $2.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.45%.

shares fell to $2.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.45%. Valhi (NYSE: VHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.0%. Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.71% on the session. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.68%. Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) shares set a new yearly low of $12.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.82 this morning. The stock was down 6.17% on the session. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTC: GUKYF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% for the day. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.69 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.64% for the day. Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) shares fell to $4.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.44%.

shares fell to $4.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.44%. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.04% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.40 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.04% over the rest of the day. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21 today morning. The stock traded down 1.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21 today morning. The stock traded down 1.86% over the session. Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.53 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.91% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.46 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.91% over the rest of the day. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) stock hit $13.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.76% over the course of the day. Uranium Participation (OTC: URPTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.87, and later moved down 0.34% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.87, and later moved down 0.34% over the session. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.97% on the day. Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.32 today morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $27.32 today morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.07.

shares were down 1.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.07. 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares fell to $5.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.03%.

shares fell to $5.90 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.03%. Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.94 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares hit a yearly low of $4.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.42% on the session. Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.15% over the rest of the day. Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) shares set a new yearly low of $7.53 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.53 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session. Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) shares hit a yearly low of $7.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.60 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.57% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.38 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 33.57% on the day. CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.42 today morning. The stock traded down 0.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.42 today morning. The stock traded down 0.8% over the session. Cadiz (NASDAQ: CDZI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.23%. Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $12.15, and later moved down 3.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $12.15, and later moved down 3.33% over the session. Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.74% for the day. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.07% over the rest of the day. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) shares were down 0.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.67.

shares were down 0.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.67. Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) stock hit a yearly low of $7.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.87% on the session. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.68 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.68 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) shares were down 1.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.19.

shares were down 1.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.19. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares hit a yearly low of $5.22 today morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.22 today morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session. Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.24% for the day. Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) stock moved down 1.38% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.38% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.07 to open trading. TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) shares were down 2.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.63.

shares were down 2.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.63. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.73% on the session. Noble (NYSE: NE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.18%. Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.33% for the day. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.07% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.07% on the day. Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.86. Shares then traded down 1.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.86. Shares then traded down 1.22%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.73% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.73% on the day. IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) shares hit a yearly low of $15.54 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.54 today morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.56%. Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.10 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.10 to open trading. Transgene (OTC: TRGNF) stock hit $1.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.71% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 12.71% over the course of the day. QNB (OTC: QNBC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.40, and later moved down 3.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.40, and later moved down 3.26% over the session. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.42% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 4.42% on the day. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.17%. SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares hit a yearly low of $3.31 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.31 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.50. Shares then traded up 1.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.50. Shares then traded up 1.83%. Bonavista Energy (OTC: BNPUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 15.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 15.41% over the session. AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.20 today morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.20 today morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.05 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Roots (OTC: RROTF) shares fell to $1.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%.

shares fell to $1.32 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.92%. Cannapharmarx (OTC: CPMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 42.23% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 42.23% for the day. Bowl America (AMEX: BWL.A) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $13.50, and later moved down 3.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $13.50, and later moved down 3.16% over the session. Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.67, and later moved down 5.59% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.67, and later moved down 5.59% over the session. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.66% on the day. 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) shares moved down 10.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.01%. C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%. RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Reitmans (Canada) (OTC: RTMAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.87% on the session. Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 2.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 2.26%. Libbey (AMEX: LBY) stock hit $1.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.46% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.46% over the course of the day. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.09%. Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded up 0.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.13 today morning. The stock traded up 0.65% over the session. NorZinc (OTC: NORZF) shares were down 22.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.

shares were down 22.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.46, and later moved down 7.98% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.46, and later moved down 7.98% over the session. Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.97% on the day. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day. China Zenix Auto Intl (OTC: ZXAIY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Hawkeye Systems (OTC: HWKE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day. Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.33%. PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.28. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.28. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Cielo Waste Solutions (OTC: CWSFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 61.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 61.97% over the session. TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 16.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 16.32% on the session. Idle Media (OTC: IDLM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. MeeMee Media (OTC: MEME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Puma Exploration (OTC: PUXPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.2% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.2% on the day. Lithoquest Diamonds (OTC: CWVWF) shares were down 4.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were down 4.93% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Coroware (OTC: COWI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. AngioSoma (OTC: SOAN) shares were down 27.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0016.

shares were down 27.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0016. GlyEco (OTC: GLYE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.32% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.32% on the day. Provision Holding (OTC: PVHO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was up 8.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was up 8.33% on the session. CrowdGather (OTC: CRWG) stock moved down 7.69% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.001 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.69% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.001 to open trading. ABCO Energy (OTC: ABCE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00095 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 10.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00095 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 10.0% on the day. World Moto (OTC: FARE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Urologix (OTC: ULGX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.003 today morning. The stock was down 44.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.003 today morning. The stock was down 44.74% on the session. BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.78% over the course of the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.