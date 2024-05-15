EXCLUSIVE: Top Tesla Options Trades Recommended By Trading Expert (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor’s Note: The Tesla ticker has been corrected to TSLA.

Trading expert and author Anne-Marie Baiynd joined Benzinga's YouTube on Tuesday to discuss current option trade ideas. Baiynd highlighted three separate potential Tesla Inc TSLA option trades on the show that could help investors boost their returns.

Baiynd and host Ryan Faloona discussed President Joe Biden's decision to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs to 100% as a positive catalyst for Tesla and other American EV companies like Rivian Motors RIVN.

Baiynd, the author of “The Trading Book: A Complete Solution to Mastering Technical Systems and Trading Psychology,” then shared her charts and how she was looking to play Tesla's positive price action.

"Let's say that the price action moves all the way up into $185, and it holds the low action event of $168 where it moved on the pullback down," Baiynd said. "The easiest way with the most reward and the least risk… is to say ‘alright I'm going to take the floor of that short put and I'm going to go to the $160 area, and it's going to give me $1.67.'”

The trade that Baiynd described is a short-put vertical. These options spread strategy is a bullish strategy that allows traders to make money if the stock doesn't move, or moves higher.

In a more bullish trade, Baiynd outlined a butterfly spread, in which she sold a $193.33 call and bought a $185 and $200 call. The total cost of putting this trade on was slightly over $1.28 (which comes out to $128 per contract).

"As long as this gets to $185 we're very likely to double our money," Baiynd said.

To watch Baiynd's full trade ideas on Tesla options, click here. Also, you can check out Baiynd's chat room where she gives more trade ideas here.

Now Read: JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon Urges ‘Full Engagement’ With China Amid Biden’s New Tariffs, But Says ‘America Has The Right To Do Things To Protect Itself’

Image generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.