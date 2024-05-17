RBC Bearings Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC is set to release earnings results for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on May 17.

Analysts expect the Oxford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. RBC Bearings is projected to report quarterly revenue of $413.51 million, compared to $394.42 million a year ago, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 8, RBC Bearings reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

RBC Bearings shares fell 2% to close at $267.56 on Thursday.

Citigroup analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $250 to $285 on Feb. 12. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $271 to $309 on Jan. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $229 to $256 on Dec. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy and raised the price target from $230 to $280 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $235 to $240 on Nov. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

