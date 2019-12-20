Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple In Talks With James Bond Franchise, Pac-12 Conference To Boost New TV Service: WSJ
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2019 4:33am   Comments
Share:
Apple In Talks With James Bond Franchise, Pac-12 Conference To Boost New TV Service: WSJ

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this year held talks with Beverly Hills-based media company MGM Holdings, Inc. and the San Fransisco-based athletic collegium Pac-12 Conference to explore possible cooperation for its new video-on-demand service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

What Happened

The Cupertino-based technology giant launched the Apple TV+ service in November, priced at $4.99 per month in the U.S.

The Journal said that the talks were in a preliminary stage, and the possibility of partnership isn't yet final.

If Apple ends up striking a deal with Pac-12 Conference, it would be its first onset in the live sports streaming market, the Journal noted.

Meanwhile, MGM, the parent company of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, which owns the James Bond franchise, has held talks with multiple companies since February, including e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), as reported by the Journal.

What's Next

If the deal that will give Apple the right to stream films and shows including "James Bond," "Silence of the Lambs" and "Fargo" is finalized, MGM owners could walk away with as much as $10 billion from the deal, people close to the matter told the Journal.

Apple reaching out to these companies for its streaming service is understandable, given that it is a latecomer in a market already dominated by Amazon's Prime Video service and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) recently joined the competition with its Disney+ platform.

Price Action

Apple's shares closed 0.1% higher at $280.02 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Apple Apple TV Netflix The Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Roku's Technical, Fundamental Outlook Looking Bright
Why Broadcom's Rumored RF Exit Is Good News For Skyworks, Qorvo
Tesla's Stock Crosses $400 Per Share For The First Time Ever
What 2 Analysts Liked About Netflix's Market-By-Market Breakdown
'Something Wrong With The Silicon Valley Propaganda': Peter Thiel Talks About Tech And Trump
Amazon Searching For Ireland Warehouse As Brexit Threatens Open Border With UK
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

8 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2019