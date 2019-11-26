Market Overview

Disney+ Reportedly Gaining 1 Million New Subscribers Daily
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service is averaging nearly 1 million new subscribers a day, according to the latest data from research firm Apptopia, The New York Post reported Monday. 

Apptopia provides in-app analytics, data mining and business intelligence for the mobile industry. The latest data showed the $6.99-per-month streaming service’s mobile app has been downloaded 15.5 million times.

Disney+ features content from Disney as well as Disney-owned properties like Marvel and the Star Wars franchise. The service made $5 million through in-app purchases in its first 13 days, according to Apptopia.

Disney launched its new streaming service Nov. 12 and quickly signed up 10 million subscribers.

Disney Vs. Netflix

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has over 60 million paid subscribers in the U.S. and 97 million internationally.

Disney+ can be played on four different devices at once and supports 4K Ultra HD video at no extra charge.

Netflix is also more expensive, with a basic plan costing $9 a month, but has varied content and only allows viewers to stream one movie at a time in standard resolution.

Disney shares were trading 2.28% higher at $153.11 at the time of publication, while Netflix shares were down 0.6% at $313.66. 

Photo courtesy of Disney. 

Posted-In: Apptopia streaming video The New York Post

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

