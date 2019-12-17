Chick-Fil-A's Beef With Popeyes Is Just The Latest Battle In The Chicken Wars

Fast-food chicken chain Popeyes wants to poach Chick-fil-A employees to work at their stores on Sunday.

Chick-fil-A is famously closed on Sundays so rival chicken chain, Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Popeyes, poked some fun at its expense. The company said in a classified ad posted across The New York Times, New York Post, Boston Globe and Miami Herald: "Free on Sunday? Have experience putting together a bun + chicken + pickles? Love serving people chicken sandwiches? Join our team one day a week. Contact: SundayOpenings@Popeyes.com"

Not The First Beef

Chick-fil-A and Popeyes' publicly feuded in August over who has the "original" chicken sandwich. Chick-fil-A tweeted "Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the [love] for the original." Popeyes quote-tweeted the Tweet and added "y'all good?"

Taco Bell: McDonald's Is A 'Communist Dictatorship

Restaurant chains publicly feuded with each other to the delight of consumers for years.

One of the more memorable battles consists of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) subtly hinting McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is part of an evil communist dictatorship. Various "propaganda" posters throughout a Taco Bell commercial depicts a Ronald McDonald-like figure with the phrase "routine rules." A voice on a loudspeaker in typical communist dictatorship fashion repeats phrases like "happiness is eating the same breakfast" and "different is bad."

Wendy's Dishes Out The Facts

McDonald's is an easy target given its large size and popularity. McDonald's tweeted in 2017 a promise that all Quarter Pounder burgers at most of its restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef. Rival burger chain Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) responded with some basic facts: ".@ McDonalds So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend."

.@McDonalds So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

Let's All Be Friends And Have Fun

Companies can come together and have fun over a tweet. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) challenged other brand account managers to respond with "something you can say during sex" but can also be relevant to their brand.

what's something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

