Taco Bell Spreads Wings Into The Fast-Food Chicken War

The chicken sandwich wars started by Popeyes and Chick-fil-A will become even more competitive with Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s Taco Bell entering the race.

Taco Bell will marinate pieces of chicken breast in jalapeño buttermilk ranch sauce and then coat it in a combination of tortilla chips and bread crumbs. Consumers have the option of buying the chicken in a taco or as tenders.

Chicken lovers opting against a sandwich will be given the choice of three dips for their tenders: avocado ranch, creamy chipotle, and chili ranch, according to Delish.

Taco Bell's new product went through 60 iterations before the company felt confident in creating a new product that is still a "familiar" taste to Taco Bell fans.

Unless you live in Dayton, Ohio, or Houston, Texas, you are unfortunately out of luck for the time being. Taco Bell will test its new chicken in the two markets. It's unclear if the chicken will make its way to restaurants nationwide in 2020.

However, Taco Bell did say a Crispy Tortilla Chicken will be offered nationwide at some point next year, according to Delish.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr