Black Friday For Gamers: The Biggest Video Game Deals This Holiday Season

Video game system makers are hoping to score in the battle for buyers with some pretty big Black Friday deals.

The real winners might be those looking to give gaming consoles. If they can wait until Black Friday, they'll save $100 or more on some consoles, with a number of discounts also coming on controllers and other accessories and games.

Here's a look at some Black Friday deals already announced.

PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro

Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) announced its Black Friday deals on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, and other systems and games start Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 2. The suggested retail price for the PS4 will be about $300, which is $100 cheaper than if you buy it today.

PS4s were mostly going for around $400 at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The PS4 Slim Console that right now costs about $300 will sell at several retail websites for $200 on Black Friday, in a bundle with three games, “The Last of Us Remastered,” Horizon Zero Dawn,” and “God of War.”

Sony also announced savings of $100 on a couple different PS VR virtual reality multi-game bundles, PS Gold headsets for $70 instead of $100 and DualShock4 wireless controllers for $40 instead of $65.

PlayStation Plus one year subscriptions will be 25%, or about $12 off at various retailers.

Xbox One X

Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One consoles will be discounted by $150, while some Xbox games will sell for half their current retail price, the company said.

The Xbox One X Console will go for $350, while wireless controllers will be discounted by $20. Microsoft is also already offering three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1, which it says is its best deal ever.

One thing to keep in mind if you’re gifting a PlayStation or Xbox: new ones will be released late next year, which means you run the risk of having to check out the Black Friday deals for game consoles again next November.

Nintendo Switch

Nintento Ltd's (OTC: NTDOY) signature Black Friday deal makes the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” game available for free with the $299.99 purchase of the Nintendo Switch gaming system.

Google Stadia

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Stadia gaming system just rolled out last week, but even it is getting in on the Black Friday deals.

The Google Store's Black Friday "sneak preview" includes a sale that bundles the Stadia Premiere Edition with Google's Nest Wifi for $398, a purchase that normally will set you back $478.

Gamestop Corp. (NYSE: GME) also has Black Friday deals, including offering the manufacturers' suggested price cuts along with deals on games, controllers and other accessories.

