Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mark Cuban Believes Senator Warren Deliberately Misleading Public
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 12, 2019 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Mark Cuban Believes Senator Warren Deliberately Misleading Public

Mark Cuban joined a growing list of billionaires on Saturday to openly criticize democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s tax policy and healthcare plan.

What Happened

In a series of tweets, the Shark Tank star said that Warren’s policies are a way to divert the public’s attention from her own wealth.

The billionaire investor pointed out that Forbes puts Warren’s net worth at $12 million, which makes her a part of the top 1% income group in the country. “That’s being rich. Filthy rich,” he said.

“According to her filings she made [$900,000] last year which means her family earns more than [twice] the amount needed to be a [one percenter]. She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the [29.85%] I paid in taxes,” Cuban said in a tweet.

According to Cuban, there are “fundamental issues” in Warren’s medicare plans. 

“She needs quite a few things to pass Congress in order for any of it to work. Is it realistic to think any of it will pass let alone all of it?” he asked.

Cuban said that the Massachusetts Senator is probably the smartest candidate in this election, but she is deliberately misleading the public.

“She is selling shiny objects to divert attention from reality,” Cuban alleged. “Haven’t we had enough of that from [Donald Trump].”

'Calculator for Billionaires'

Warren published a “Calculator for the Billionaires” on Thursday, where “the 1%” can count how much taxes they would pay under this policy. She claims she would use this money for education and healthcare.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon reacted to Warren’s proposal in an interview with CBS’s 60 minutes on Sunday, saying that cutting back executive salary or increasing the taxes won’t help reduce income inequality.

Posted-In: Donald Trump elections Mark CubanNews Markets Tech Media Personal Finance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + JPM)

Impeachment: The Trump-Ukraine Inquiry Goes Public This Week
PreMarket Prep Recap: Looking Under The Hood Of The S&P 500 Index
Report: T-Mobile's John Legere Could Be Next WeWork CEO
Jamie Dimon Talks $200-Million Detroit Investment On '60 Minutes'
The Week In Cannabis: Drake And Tony Hawk Get In The Weeds, Linton Joins Vireo, And A Myriad Of Earnings
Report: Billionaires Are Losing Their Wealth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

China Could Issue Digital Currency In Early 2020: Analyst