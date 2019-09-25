Come Listen To Benzinga's Tim Melvin Talk About How (And Why) He Invests In Community Banks

Tim Melvin, author of Banking On Profit and The Community Bank Investor Newsletter on Marketfy (Benzinga’s sister platform), will be giving a presentation Thursday at 9 am ET on strategies he uses for investing in community banks.

The presentation is part of the OTCQX Community Bank Conference, sponsored by VirtualInvestorConferences. Financials (including community banks) account for 21% of the OTCQX, the top tier of OTC Markets, making it the most represented industry on the market.

Melvin is a value investor, following the schools of Ben Graham, Walter Schloss, and Martin Whitman. In his three-decade career in financial services, he has served as a broker, advisor, and portfolio manager.

Melvin will be discussing, among other topics, why he’s bullish on community banks, the M&A outlook for the sector, and what green flags and red flags he looks for when analyzing a community bank stock. He will also be appearing on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep Thursday morning at 8:35 am ET.

Thursday’s session is free, and will be followed by investor presentations from CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN), Victory Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ), First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK), Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), Communities First Financial Corp (OTCQX: CFST), Community Bank of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM), BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC), Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV) and Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OCBI). Each session will also be followed by a Q&A session.

