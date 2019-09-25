Market Overview

Come Listen To Benzinga's Tim Melvin Talk About How (And Why) He Invests In Community Banks
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Tim Melvin, author of Banking On Profit and The Community Bank Investor Newsletter on Marketfy (Benzinga’s sister platform), will be giving a presentation Thursday at 9 am ET on strategies he uses for investing in community banks.

The presentation is part of the OTCQX Community Bank Conference, sponsored by VirtualInvestorConferences. Financials (including community banks) account for 21% of the OTCQX, the top tier of OTC Markets, making it the most represented industry on the market.

Melvin is a value investor, following the schools of Ben Graham, Walter Schloss, and Martin Whitman. In his three-decade career in financial services, he has served as a broker, advisor, and portfolio manager.

Melvin will be discussing, among other topics, why he’s bullish on community banks, the M&A outlook for the sector, and what green flags and red flags he looks for when analyzing a community bank stock. He will also be appearing on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep Thursday morning at 8:35 am ET.

Thursday’s session is free, and will be followed by investor presentations from CNB Bank Shares, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBN), Victory Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), PSB Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PSBQ), First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX: FBAK), Heartland BancCorp (OTCQX: HLAN), Communities First Financial Corp (OTCQX: CFST), Community Bank of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM), BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC), Grand River Commerce Inc. (OTCQX: GNRV) and Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: OCBI). Each session will also be followed by a Q&A session.

Click here to register for the conference and see Tim’s presentation.

