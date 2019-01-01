QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.9 - 7.75
Mkt Cap
47.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.06
EPS
0.16
Shares
6.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Grand River Commerce Inc is a United States based bank holding company. It operates a full-service commercial bank and offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and local residents. The bank's deposit products are Interest and Non-interest bearing checking accounts, Savings accounts and Time deposits, and its primary lending products are Real estate mortgages, Commercial and Consumer loans. The company's prime source of revenue is the interest income.

Grand River Commerce Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grand River Commerce (GNRV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand River Commerce (OTCQX: GNRV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grand River Commerce's (GNRV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand River Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for Grand River Commerce (GNRV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand River Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand River Commerce (GNRV)?

A

The stock price for Grand River Commerce (OTCQX: GNRV) is $7 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand River Commerce (GNRV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand River Commerce.

Q

When is Grand River Commerce (OTCQX:GNRV) reporting earnings?

A

Grand River Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand River Commerce (GNRV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand River Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand River Commerce (GNRV) operate in?

A

Grand River Commerce is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.