Heartland Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates around fifteen full-service banking offices. The bank provides commercial banking, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and other financial products and services. It also offers personal banking services, which include certificates and individual retirement accounts, mortgage loans, personal loans, credit cards. Its other business services include savings and money market, business loans, and additional business services. In addition, it also offers electronic banking services, which include personal online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, e-statements, business online banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and online account center.