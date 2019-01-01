QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
92.01 - 92.01
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.7K
Div / Yield
2.76/3.00%
52 Wk
86.88 - 96.52
Mkt Cap
184.1M
Payout Ratio
25.64
Open
92.01
P/E
9.62
EPS
2.38
Shares
2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 7:27AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Heartland Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates around fifteen full-service banking offices. The bank provides commercial banking, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and other financial products and services. It also offers personal banking services, which include certificates and individual retirement accounts, mortgage loans, personal loans, credit cards. Its other business services include savings and money market, business loans, and additional business services. In addition, it also offers electronic banking services, which include personal online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, e-statements, business online banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and online account center.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.0202.480 0.4600
REV15.990M17.209M1.219M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Heartland Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX: HLAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heartland Bancorp's (HLAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heartland Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX: HLAN) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 97.00 expecting HLAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.42% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heartland Bancorp (HLAN)?

A

The stock price for Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX: HLAN) is $92.01 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:14:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Heartland Bancorp (OTCQX:HLAN) reporting earnings?

A

Heartland Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heartland Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Heartland Bancorp (HLAN) operate in?

A

Heartland Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.