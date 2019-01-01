QQQ
Range
22.8 - 30
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.52/2.30%
52 Wk
18.45 - 25
Mkt Cap
161.5M
Payout Ratio
17.24
Open
22.8
P/E
8.14
EPS
0.83
Shares
5.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CNB Bancshares Inc is a United States based company engaged in the provision of a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers throughout South-Central Illinois, Suburban Southwestern Chicago, and the St. Louis metropolitan area. It carries the business through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank. The services offered include checking, savings accounts, loans and credits, trust and estate services, farm management, among others.

CNB Bancshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB Bancshares (CNBN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB Bancshares (OTCQX: CNBN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB Bancshares's (CNBN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNB Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for CNB Bancshares (CNBN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNB Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB Bancshares (CNBN)?

A

The stock price for CNB Bancshares (OTCQX: CNBN) is $30 last updated Today at 3:02:02 PM.

Q

Does CNB Bancshares (CNBN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNB Bancshares.

Q

When is CNB Bancshares (OTCQX:CNBN) reporting earnings?

A

CNB Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNB Bancshares (CNBN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB Bancshares (CNBN) operate in?

A

CNB Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.