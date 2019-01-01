|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNB Bancshares (OTCQX: CNBN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CNB Bancshares.
There is no analysis for CNB Bancshares
The stock price for CNB Bancshares (OTCQX: CNBN) is $30 last updated Today at 3:02:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CNB Bancshares.
CNB Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CNB Bancshares.
CNB Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.