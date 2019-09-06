12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares moved upwards by 22.2% to $56.51 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on September 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $75.00.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock rose 16.2% to $6.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) stock surged 5.9% to $64.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 31, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $68.00.
- Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) stock rose 3.3% to $48.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) stock surged 2.1% to $8.40. The market cap seems to be at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on September 05, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $215.00. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $250.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 1.6% to $19.24. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) shares increased by 1.6% to $6.54. The market cap stands at $50.7 million. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on July 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.50.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares surged 1.5% to $8.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on July 29, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares declined 35.3% to $16.30 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $713.8 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock decreased by 9.3% to $33.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on August 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock declined 5.4% to $82.15. The market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The most recent rating by Summit Insights Group, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $75.00.
