10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 8:13am   Comments
Gainers

  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock surged 68.4% to $10.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock rose 33.1% to $0.78.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares rose 10.7% to $3.32. The market cap seems to be at $316.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock rose 9.4% to $11.41. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares surged 8.7% to $2.50.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $5.82.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock increased by 2.3% to $0.59.

 

Losers

  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock fell 4.6% to $5.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $255.5 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock declined 3.4% to $2.84. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on August 15, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares declined 2.7% to $0.11. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

