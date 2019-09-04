10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock surged 68.4% to $10.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock rose 33.1% to $0.78.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares rose 10.7% to $3.32. The market cap seems to be at $316.9 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock rose 9.4% to $11.41. The market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $9.00.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares surged 8.7% to $2.50.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $5.82.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMPI) stock increased by 2.3% to $0.59.
Losers
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock fell 4.6% to $5.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $255.5 million.
- Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) stock declined 3.4% to $2.84. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on August 15, the current rating is at Hold.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares declined 2.7% to $0.11. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
