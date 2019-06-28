Rickie Fowler Helps Make A Wish Come True At Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

PGA player Rickie Fowler invited special guests to take a "shot for heroes" at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this week.

Participants could take shots at a hole 60 yards away in order to win money for themselves, the organization Community Solutions and its "Built For Zero" initiative to end chronic and veteran homelessness.

A Wish Come True

At the end of the opening ceremony Wednesday, Fowler and Make-A-Wish Foundation invited a very special guest to join him and take the final shots. Anthony Trudel, 15, of Parkland, Florida, who has had two brain surgeries to remove tumors, stepped up to the tee box.

Trudel is an avid golfer who has loved the sport since he was 4 years old. At the age of 11, he told his mom, Daniela, that his wish was to meet Fowler.

Through the Make-A-Wish foundation, Daniela wrote a letter to Fowler explaining their situation. After four years, Anthony’s wish came true Wednesday.

Trudel spent the day visiting downtown Detroit and getting an exclusive look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Fowler presented a new set of clubs to Trudel at the end of Wednesday's event.

It was announced after the Shot For Heroes event that, during tournament play on Friday, Trudel will have the chance to be an honorary observer for the group of Fowler, Kevin Kisner and Charles Howell III. The teen will have the chance to go inside the ropes and walk the course with Fowler while he plays his round.

