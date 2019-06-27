Video: Rickie Fowler Holes Out In First Day Of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's first ever PGA tournament, kicked off its first round Thursday morning at the Detroit Golf Club. One of the big question marks before the event was how the players would score on a course that is relatively short and straight compared to others.

So far, they're are dominating.

Perhaps the best moment so far was Rickie Fowler's eagle on the 17th hole, a 577-yard par 5. After an erratic drive, Fowler was forced to lay up, setting up an 122-yard wedge shot into the green. This proved to be a blessing in disguise for Fowler, however, who proceeded to hole out.

The eagle sent Rickie to -3 on the day, where he would finish the first round. He played alongside Kevin Kisner and Charles Howell III.

