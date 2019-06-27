'We Deserve It': What The Rocket Mortgage Classic Means For Detroit

Players teed off Thursday at Detroit's first PGA tournament, the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's what players and attendees are saying about the Tour stop.

A Sense Of Pride From Detroit’s Own

On Tuesday, three of golf's brightest star — Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Bubba Watson —faced off with teams of Detroit celebrities for the Area 313 Challenge.

The goal of this Detroit-inspired challenge: scores of 3, 1 and 3 on holes 14-16. Although no teams were able to accomplish this task, both the pros and their celebrity entourages put on a great performance.

After the Area 313 Challenge, two Detroit Red Wings players stopped by to give some insight into what the Rocket Mortgage Classic means for the city.

Both starting goaltender Jimmy Howard and Dylan Larkin, a center and alternate captain, said they're thrilled to see Detroit in the spotlight.

Larkin is a Michigan native who grew up in Waterford Township.

“I’ve played out here [Detroit Golf Club] a few times and just to see the grandstands and the Rocket Mortgage signs everywhere, it’s awesome. It’s a professional event and this is a great way to kick it off,” he said.

Howard said a PGA Tour stop inside city limits is a special occasion.

"To see Detroit get this event — we deserve it."

Howard is a member of the Detroit Golf Club and said he's proud the facility can now say it's hosted a PGA tournament.

A Fresh Look

Dustin Johnson, the No. 7 player in the FedExCup standings, and Gary Woodland, winner of the 2019 U.S. Open, also shared their impressions of Detroit.

“From what I have seen, it’s a great city,” Johnson said, “The people have been fantastic and have given me a lot of support and I'm glad to be here.”

Woodland said it's his first time in Detroit.

"Detroit’s wanted a golf tournament here for a long time, especially since the Buick’s been gone. Being here, you can tell: the atmosphere and the energy have been awesome."

Photo by Bryce Matulonis.