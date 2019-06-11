Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 11

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2019 12:10pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares were down 19 percent to $2.51 in Tuesday’s session. The stock was up more than 800 percent Monday on news of Avenova Direct launch on Amazon.
  2. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares were down 5.3 percent to $13.06. The company announced a proposed public offering of 5.5 million shares.  
  3. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 20 percent to $134.32 after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral.
  4. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares were up 47.4 percent to $10.98 after the company announced its subsidiary, Napo Therapeutics, will receive preclinical services from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop lechlemer drug candidate for cholera indication.
  5. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 2.9 percent to $32.24. On Monday, the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop a custom processor for Project Scarlett.
  6. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 2 percent to $217.18.
  7. Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares were up 22 percent to 18 cents on no company-specific news.
  8. Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 6 percent to $40.53. Compass Point initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and $41 target..
  9. Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA) shares were down 1.6 percent to 164.72 following downgrades from Deutsche Bank and BTIG. The stock was up 35 percent on Monday after Salesforce signed an agreement to acquire Tableau for $15.7 billion.
  10. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares were up 2.9 percent to $3.99 after the company received FDA clearance to market its Pure-BVu GEN2 system.

Posted-In: News Crowdsourcing Intraday Update Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + BYND)

JPMorgan Says Beyond Meat 'Beyond Our Price Target,' Cramer Highlights 'Irrational' Move
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; H & R Block Earnings Top Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019
31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analyst: Inclusion In New Gaming Console A Positive For AMD
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

JPMorgan Says Beyond Meat 'Beyond Our Price Target,' Cramer Highlights 'Irrational' Move