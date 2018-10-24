Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Targeted For Obama, Clinton; CNN's New York HQ Evacuated

There has been a rise of recent suspicious package deliveries, including the delivery in March to government mail facilities as well as other deliveries to particular government officials this year.

What Happened

The U.S. Secret Service announced Wednesday the discovery of packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The Secret Service intercepted the two packages in question and have assured the targets that due to extensive screening, neither are at risk of receiving the contents. According to the Associated Press, the devices were said to have been discovered either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Shortly after the news regarding Clinton and Obama, the CNN newsroom in New York City was evacuated due to similar threatening situations.

No suspicious packages were addressed to the White House, according to Reuters.

Why It’s Important

Characterized as a “functional explosive device,” a U.S. official briefed the Associated Press that the contents were believed to be linked to the ones discovered in regards to George Soros. A pipe bomb was discovered at his home on Monday.

Soros, the billionaire philanthropist, is a key democratic donor and political activist that is often considered villainous by conservatives. For instance, he spent millions in support of John Kerry, contributed to Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and donated over $25 million to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.

