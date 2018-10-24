Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Targeted For Obama, Clinton; CNN's New York HQ Evacuated
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2018 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Targeted For Obama, Clinton; CNN's New York HQ Evacuated
Related SPY
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
Will We Hold It Wednesday - Indexes Struggle To Regain Their 200 DMAs (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
Will We Hold It Wednesday - Indexes Struggle To Regain Their 200 DMAs (Seeking Alpha)

There has been a rise of recent suspicious package deliveries, including the delivery in March to government mail facilities as well as other deliveries to particular government officials this year.

What Happened

The U.S. Secret Service announced Wednesday the discovery of packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The Secret Service intercepted the two packages in question and have assured the targets that due to extensive screening, neither are at risk of receiving the contents. According to the Associated Press, the devices were said to have been discovered either late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Shortly after the news regarding Clinton and Obama, the CNN newsroom in New York City was evacuated due to similar threatening situations.

No suspicious packages were addressed to the White House, according to Reuters.

Why It’s Important

Characterized as a “functional explosive device,” a U.S. official briefed the Associated Press that the contents were believed to be linked to the ones discovered in regards to George Soros. A pipe bomb was discovered at his home on Monday.

Soros, the billionaire philanthropist, is a key democratic donor and political activist that is often considered villainous by conservatives. For instance, he spent millions in support of John Kerry, contributed to Barack Obama's 2008 campaign and donated over $25 million to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.

Related Links:

Midterms And The Stock Market: Potential Winners, Losers From The Coming Election

Strong Economy Should Continue For 'Many More Years,' Larry Kudlow Says In Detroit

Posted-In: Associated Press Barack Obama cnnNews Politics Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

This Day In Market History: Stocks Begin Crash With Black Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
Despite Recent Rout, This Analyst Says The S&P 500 Could Still End 2018 Near 3,000
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

ATA index highlights: A September Drop In August; 3Q Ekes Out A Small Gain

Tesla's Q3 Earnings Call: 10 Things To Look For