IN THE NEWS

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing his trade conflict with China toward a point where neither side can back down: Link $

5 hot pot stocks in 2018 and 5 more to watch the rest of the year: Link

As a society that relies so heavily on technology, it's challenging to remember a time when going to Starbucks solely meant a quick coffee trip, rather than a caramel macchiato photo shoot. Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store turned 10 years old Tuesday. And the evolution of technology in that decade has been nothing short of exponential: Link

Shanghai will accelerate efforts to cancel restrictions on foreign investment in the auto manufacturing sector, a government official said on Wednesday, a day after Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it would build a wholly owned auto plant in the city: Link

Bill Ackman’s next big investment is himself: Link

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) significantly lifted its offer price to consolidate ownership of Sky PLC, heating up a bidding war with Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) for the British broadcaster: Link $

The highest retail gas prices in years are raising concerns about one of the longest-running U.S. economic expansions on record: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Core PPI (MoM) for Jun 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.30%. USA PPI (MoM) for Jun 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.50%

Wholesale inventories report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Brooklyn, NYSE: at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Stifel upgrades Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: CONN) from Hold to Buy KeyBanc upgrades Tableau (NYSE: DATA) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: DATA) from Sector Weight to Overweight Morgan Stanley downgrades Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) Overweight to Equal-Weight KeyBanc downgrades Yext (NYSE: YEXT) from Overweight to Sector Weight

