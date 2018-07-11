Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, App Store's Birthday, PPI Data And More
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 11, 2018 9:01am   Comments
Share:
The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, App Store's Birthday, PPI Data And More
Related SPY
The Market In 5 Minutes: CPI, Jobless Claims, Papa John's, Musk-Flint And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Consumption Is America's Achilles' Heel In A Trade War (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing his trade conflict with China toward a point where neither side can back down: Link $

5 hot pot stocks in 2018 and 5 more to watch the rest of the year: Link

As a society that relies so heavily on technology, it's challenging to remember a time when going to Starbucks solely meant a quick coffee trip, rather than a caramel macchiato photo shoot. Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store turned 10 years old Tuesday. And the evolution of technology in that decade has been nothing short of exponential: Link

Shanghai will accelerate efforts to cancel restrictions on foreign investment in the auto manufacturing sector, a government official said on Wednesday, a day after Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it would build a wholly owned auto plant in the city: Link

Bill Ackman’s next big investment is himself: Link

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) significantly lifted its offer price to consolidate ownership of Sky PLC, heating up a bidding war with Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) for the British broadcaster: Link $

The highest retail gas prices in years are raising concerns about one of the longest-running U.S. economic expansions on record: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • USA Core PPI (MoM) for Jun 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.30%. USA PPI (MoM) for Jun 0.30% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.50%
  • Wholesale inventories report for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Brooklyn, NYSE: at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Stifel upgrades Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) from Hold to Buy
  • KeyBanc upgrades Tableau (NYSE: DATA) from Sector Weight to Overweight
  • Morgan Stanley downgrades Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Overweight to Equal-Weight
  • KeyBanc downgrades Yext (NYSE: YEXT) from Overweight to Sector Weight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + CMCSA)

There's An App For That: Apple's App Store Celebrates 10th Anniversary
Analyst: Apple Unlikely To Pivot Away From Intel For 5G Tech
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Nike, Tesla And More
Survey: More Than One-Third Of Millennials Prefer To Watch Netflix On TV Over Cable
BofA: IT Hardware Stocks Are Losing Appeal To Funds, But Apple Has Further Upside Potential
Wireless Speaker Company Sonos Files For IPO: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.