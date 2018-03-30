Market Overview

Poll: Amazon The Most Trusted Name In Big Tech, Facebook Now The Least
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2018 9:49am   Comments
Poll: Amazon The Most Trusted Name In Big Tech, Facebook Now The Least
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has lost the trust of the majority of Americans and could potentially lose a lot more, according to a new poll.

The social media platform has serious work to do to repair its image after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw data from 50 million people used without permission. 

Americans trust Facebook less than its tech competitors, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Just 41 percent of respondents said they trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws.

Sixty-six percent of respondents said they trust Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN); 62 percent trust Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)’s Google; and 60 percent trust Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA)'s Yahoo also came in ahead of the world’s largest social network despite suffering several of the biggest data breaches in history. In 2016, Yahoo announced that all of its 3 billion users' login information stolen — three years after the hack occurred.

A lack of trust is not the only factor that could hurt Facebook. The company faces up to $40,000 in fines per violation, amounting to an astonishing $2 trillion, after the Federal Trade Commission said they are investigating whether Facebook failed to protect the privacy of its users.

Infographic: Facebook Trailing In Trust | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista.

