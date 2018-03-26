Market Overview

Facebook Falls On New FTC Investigation Into Data Privacy
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2018 11:07am   Comments
Facebook Falls On New FTC Investigation Into Data Privacy
Facebook -5.1% as FTC confirms probe into privacy practices (Seeking Alpha)

The March tech wreck continues.

What Happened

Amid fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the Federal Trade Commission reiterated Monday its commitment to protecting data privacy for consumers interacting with the likes of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB).

“Accordingly, the FTC takes very seriously recent press reports raising substantial concerns about the privacy practices of Facebook,” Tom Pahl, acting director of the FTC, said in a press release. “Today, the FTC is confirming that it has an open non-public investigation into these practices.”

Facebook stock fell on the news and continued downward, trading around $151 at time of publication.

Why It’s Important

The outcome of the investigation may force a change in the data collection policies of major social media firms, which may subsequently affect monetization and revenue models.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) also fell on the FTC’s announcement, although the stock were trading in positive territory. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) was down about 1 percent.

What’s Next

The FTC didn't report a timeline for its investigation.

Posted-In: Federal Trade ComissionNews Legal Top Stories Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

