8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2018 5:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are up 14 percent after issuing strong guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share, beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in $9 million higher than estimates at $189 million. A 13F filing from George Soros also showed an increased stake in the company.
  • Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) shares are up 12 percent after releasing fourth quarter earnings. A 13F filing from Soros shows an increased stake in the company.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares are up 8 percent after a 13F revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) took a new 19 million share stake in the company.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 7 percent, hitting a new 52-week high following a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $11.9 billion, beating estimates by $90 million. The company also announced it will add $25 billion to its buyback plan.

Losers

  • Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) shares are down 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 99 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in $20 million ahead of estimates at $1.52 billion.
  • Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents, beating estimates by 4 cents. The company issued weak first quarter sales and earnings guidance, sending shares lower.
  • Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares are down 4 percent after reporting first quarter earnings of 95 cents. Sales came in at $40.3 million.

