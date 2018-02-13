22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 36.1 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading. GNC reported in-line quarterly earnings. GNC and Harbin Pharmaceutical reported a $300 million strategic investment and China joint venture.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 32.9 percent to $4.45 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) rose 24 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading disclosed positive topline results from a Phase 2 study of KDO25.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) rose 13 percent to $101.00 in pre-market trading following Monday Dow Jones report of takeover talks with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) rose 12.5 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. Under Armour reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) rose 11.2 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading. Under Armour reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 6.7 percent to $17.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday.
- CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) rose 6.1 percent to $12.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.61 percent on Monday.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares rose 5.6 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.88 percent on Monday.
- Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) rose 5.3 percent to $124.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 4.9 percent to $2.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 16.16 percent on Monday.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) rose 4.6 percent to $7.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.37 percent on Monday.
- SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) shares rose 4.6 percent to $110.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 21.7 percent to $6.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 12.2 percent to $2.15 in the pre-market trading session. Affimed priced its 11.5 million share public offering of common stock at 2.00 per share.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell 7.3 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading after surging 11.38 percent on Monday.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 6.6 percent to $30.76 in pre-market trading.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 6.3 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 19.11 percent on Monday.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) fell 5.5 percent to $68.24 in pre-market trading. Henry Schein has denied the FTC anti-trust allegations.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 4.6 percent to $7.91 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 3.8 percent to $15.10.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) shares fell 3.1 percent to $144.50 in pre-market trading.
