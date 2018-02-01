A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Mixed; Apple, Alphabet Earnings In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings reports from several companies. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will release earnings after the closing bell. The Challenger job-cut report for January is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and nonfarm productivity for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The manufacturing PMI for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Data on construction spending for December and the ISM manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 26 points to 26,110.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 3.25 points to 2,829.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 4 points to 6,966.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.81 percent to trade at $69.45 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.71 percent to trade at $65.19 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.52 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.42 percent and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.25 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.02 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.44 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.68 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.75 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.97 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 0.16 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Sector Perform to Outperform.

eBay shares rose 10.40 percent to $44.80 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news