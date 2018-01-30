Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon, Berkshire, And JPMorgan Are Creating A Heath Care Company: Here's What You Need To Know

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2018 8:02am   Comments
Share:
Amazon, Berkshire, And JPMorgan Are Creating A Heath Care Company: Here's What You Need To Know
Related AMZN
The Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Likely To Dominate Headlines
Report: Instagram Advertising Surges 122%, Amazon Ads Growing 'Very Fast'
Embrace The Volatility - Cramer's Mad Money (1/29/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related BRK-A
Buffett Say He's In Good Health, But Confirms First Step In Succession Plan
Warren Buffett Has No Intention To Go Long Or Short Any Cryptocurrencies

The American health care space could see a massive disruption as the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) have agreed to team up to to "address healthcare for their U.S. employees."

What You Need To Know

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Berkshire's Warren Buffett said in a press release they will be looking for ways to address health care issues with the objective of improving employee satisfaction, reducing costs, and provide workers and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent health care at reasonable costs.

Details remain scarce as the initiative is still in the early planning stages and a longer-term management team, headquarters location and operational details will be revealed in the future.

"Our people want transparency, knowledge and control when it comes to managing their healthcare," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. "The three of our companies have extraordinary resources, and our goal is to create solutions that benefit our U.S. employees, their families and, potentially, all Americans."

Why It's Important

Tackling the many challenges found within the health care space is "among the greatest issues facing society today," the press release said. By bringing together three of the "world's leading organizations," the initiative offers a "fresh approach to these critical matters."

What's Next?

Shares of pharmacy benefit managers and insurer stocks fell immediately after the news release as their business could see new competition from a not-for-profit entity.

  • Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) lost 2.45 percent.
  • Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) lost 7 percent.
  • CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) lost 5.3 percent.
  • CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) fell 5.5 percent
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) fell 3.7 percent.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) lost 6.4 percent.

Related Links:

Amazon's Pharma Aspirations: Cowen Finds No New License Applications

Morgan Stanley: Health Care M&A Means Headwinds For Hospitals

Posted-In: Jamie Dimon Jeff Bezos Warren BuffettNews Health Care Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + AET)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Fed Meeting
10 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2018
The Week Ahead: Big Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Likely To Dominate Headlines
Report: Instagram Advertising Surges 122%, Amazon Ads Growing 'Very Fast'
11 Dividend Growth Stocks To Watch In 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.