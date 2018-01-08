Mid-Day Market Update: Dave & Buster's Drops On Lowered Outlook; Nevro Shares Surge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.12 percent to 25,264.38 while the NASDAQ declined 0.15 percent to 7,146.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03 percent to 2,742.27.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Monday, the technology sector proved to be a source of strength for the market. Leading the sector was strength from Sify Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: SIFY) and Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS).

In trading on Monday, healthcare shares fell 0.84 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BABY), down 15 percent, and EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) down 11 percent.

Top Headline

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) raised its fiscal 2017 earnings guidance and reported that its combined sales for November and December rose 6.9 percent year-over-year.

The company now projects FY17diluted earnings of $4.10 to $4.20 per share, compared to its earlier outlook of $3.72 to $3.92 per share. Analysts were projecting a profit of $3.64 per share for the year.

Equities Trading UP

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares shot up 18 percent to $2.92 after the company disclosed that it will now accept Bitcoin payment.

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) got a boost, shooting up 16 percent to $82.53 on strong sales outlook. The company also disclosed that it has received FDA approval for Senza II Spinal Cord Stimulation System delivering HF10 therapy.

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares were also up, gaining 20 percent to $9.41 after the company issued a strong sales forecast.

Equities Trading DOWN

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares dropped 50 percent to $2.69 after reporting a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said its Phase 2B HEADWAY and Pilot Phase 2 Gait and Balance Studies failed to reach its primary endpoints. As a result, the company's Intepirdine program will be discontinued.

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) were down 23 percent to $5.81 after the company issued preliminary fourth quarter guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company expects to report total fourth quarter sales of $340 million versus the Street's estimate of $474 million. A global workforce reduction plan was also announced.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) was down, falling around 20 percent to $45.21 after the company lowered its FY17 sales and net income guidance.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.21 percent to $61.57 while gold traded down 0.15 percent to $1,320.30.

Silver traded down 0.61 percent Monday to $17.18, while copper rose 0.02 percent to $3.23.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.26 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.05 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.26 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.39 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.32 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.34 percent.

Economics

San Francisco Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Washington at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta at 12:40 p.m. ET.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Washington.