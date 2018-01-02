Market Overview

The Week Ahead: New Year Still Presents Some Earnings And Other Catalysts
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 12:25pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Jan. 2. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Tuesday

Analyst Quiet Period Expirations

  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)
  • CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ODT)

Wednesday

Notable Earnings

  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Q3 after hours

December Monthly Sales

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) 9 p.m. ET

Thursday
Conferences

  • Goldman Sachs Health Care CEOs Unscripted Conference

Notable Earnings

  • Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) Q1 premarket
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q1 premarket
  • Sonic Corp (NASDAQ: SONC) Q1 after hours

December Monthly Sales

  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO)
  • L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB)
  • The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE)

Friday

Notable Earnings

  • Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q3 premarket

Posted-In: News Previews Events Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

