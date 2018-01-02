The Week Ahead: New Year Still Presents Some Earnings And Other Catalysts
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning Jan. 2. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Tuesday
Analyst Quiet Period Expirations
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX)
- CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO
- Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: ODT)
Wednesday
Notable Earnings
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Q3 after hours
December Monthly Sales
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) 9 p.m. ET
Thursday
Conferences
- Goldman Sachs Health Care CEOs Unscripted Conference
Notable Earnings
- Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) Q1 premarket
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Q1 premarket
- Sonic Corp (NASDAQ: SONC) Q1 after hours
December Monthly Sales
Friday
Notable Earnings
- Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q3 premarket
