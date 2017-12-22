Market Overview

Every Company Already Celebrating Tax Reform Passage With Employee Bonuses

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2017 1:54pm   Comments
The list of companies who are passing along some of their savings from the tax reform plan is growing.

Here is a list of some of the more notable companies who are rewarding their employees with a bonus or increase in wage.

  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) plans on giving a $1,000 cash bonus to more than 200,000 employees and increase its capital expenditures by $1 billion.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) announced $100 million in new corporate philanthropy, $100 million for workforce development, and $100 million toward workplace enhancements.
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will give non-executive and frontline employees a $1,000 cash bonus and plans to spend more than $50 billion over the next five years in new infrastructure projects.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) said it will likely boost its capital expenditures and higher new employees to accommodate a jump in volumes from higher economic growth.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will increase its minimum hourly wage for every employee to $15 and give a $1,000 cash bonus to more than 13,500 workers.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) will give non-executive employees a $1,000 cash bonus.
  • Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) will give approximately 6,600 employees a $1,000 cash bonus.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) also increased its minimum hourly wage for every employee to $15.

