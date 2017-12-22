Every Company Already Celebrating Tax Reform Passage With Employee Bonuses

The list of companies who are passing along some of their savings from the tax reform plan is growing.

Here is a list of some of the more notable companies who are rewarding their employees with a bonus or increase in wage.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) plans on giving a $1,000 cash bonus to more than 200,000 employees and increase its capital expenditures by $1 billion.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) announced $100 million in new corporate philanthropy, $100 million for workforce development, and $100 million toward workplace enhancements.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will give non-executive and frontline employees a $1,000 cash bonus and plans to spend more than $50 billion over the next five years in new infrastructure projects.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) said it will likely boost its capital expenditures and higher new employees to accommodate a jump in volumes from higher economic growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) will increase its minimum hourly wage for every employee to $15 and give a $1,000 cash bonus to more than 13,500 workers.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) will give non-executive employees a $1,000 cash bonus.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) will give approximately 6,600 employees a $1,000 cash bonus.

(NASDAQ: RUSHA) will give approximately 6,600 employees a $1,000 cash bonus. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) also increased its minimum hourly wage for every employee to $15.

