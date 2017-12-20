Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa has cozied up with a number of services and devices this year. She orders your Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), she controls your Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) tunes, and now she pays your mortgage.

Through a new partnership with Quicken Loans, Rocket Mortgage clients can link their accounts to Alexa and pay off monthly bills with voice commands. The integration also enables review of loan interest rates and account details, such as payment due dates and principal balances.

By Quicken’s assessment, Alexa’s added skill accelerates and facilitates easier transactions for its customers. But it’s also seen to aid Amazon by incentivizing the use of Alexa by Quicken’s millions of clients. (At least, that’s what Quicken chairman Dan Gilbert wrote in his pitch to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to Detroit.)

The collaboration ultimately expands Alexa’s reach and provides a boost to its affiliated devices, particulaly as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) threaten to poach market share.

Related Links:

South Park Built Shopping Lists, Set Alarms On Your Amazon Echo And Google Home

College Student Connects Detroit Water Bills With Amazon's Alexa