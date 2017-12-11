22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 25.5 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its Phase II COBALT trial met the primary endpoint.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose 24.5 percent to $213.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced updated clinical results from ongoing Phase 1 multicenter study of LentiGlobin gene therapy in severe sickle cell disease at the ASH2017.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 24.3 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced clinical data from the pivotal Phase 3 DUO study.
- Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNT) rose 21 percent to $6.96 in pre-market trading as the company reported a sale and purchase deal to buy 60 percent interest in 3D Discovery Co. Limited for HK$3 million.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 19.5 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading after climbing 11.00 percent on Friday.
- ARGENX SE/S ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares rose 19.5 percent to $36.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive topline results from Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of ARGX-113 in generalized myasthenia gravis.
- Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 19.4 percent to $9.00 after gaining 1.64 percent on Thursday as the company announced promising interim Phase 1/2 CB 2679D/ISU304 results at the ASH2017.
- Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) rose 18.3 percent to $84.98 in pre-market trading after the company announced new data from ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of Avapritinib.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) shares rose 18.1 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after the company presented updated positive Phase 2 data on KD025 in cGVHD at the ASH2017
- Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares rose 9.5 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.5 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.63 percent on Friday.
- Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 8.5 percent to $48.90 in pre-market trading after declining 1.26 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 6.4 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after declining 3.71 percent on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 50.7 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading following presentation at the ASH 2017 on Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 in genomically defined AML and MDS patients.
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) fell 9.1 percent to $41.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced presentation of six studies at the ASH supporting voxelotor sickle cell disease program.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) fell 8 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.96 percent on Friday.
- . China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares fell 7.5 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after declining 8.05 percent on Friday.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) fell 5.8 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.74 percent on Friday.
- PPDAI Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PPDF) fell 4.9 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after surging 5.14 percent on Friday.
- New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) fell 4.5 percent to $16.95 in pre-market trading.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 4.4 percent to $4.43 in pre-market trading after rising 0.017 percent on Friday.
- China Rapid Finance Ltd - ADR (NYSE: XRF) fell 4 percent to $5.76 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 17.42 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers Losers moversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.