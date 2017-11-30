Las Vegas Vs. Macau, By The Numbers

Any casino stock investor knows there are two places on the globe that can move the market at a moment’s notice: Las Vegas and Macau. Las Vegas is the largest gaming hub in the U.S., but Macau is the largest gaming hub in the world.

Four public companies listed in the U.S. are licensed to operate in Macau: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO).

In addition to Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and MGM, companies like Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) run major operations in Las Vegas.

Casinosites.me.uk recently compiled some useful data to help investors compare and contrast Macau and Las Vegas. Here’s a rundown:

Population

Macau: 612,167

Las Vegas: 640,174

2016 Gross Gaming Revenue

Las Vegas: $11.1 billion

Macau: $28 billion

Annual Visitor Volume

Las Vegas: 42.9 million

Macau: over 30 million

Percentage Of Visitors Who Gamble

Las Vegas: 69 percent

Macau: 74 percent

Average Gambling Budget

Las Vegas: $619

Macau $250

Most Popular Game

Las Vegas: slots

Macau: baccarat

Attractions

Las Vegas: 104 casinos, 68 hotels

Macau: 49 casinos, 75 hotels

Gambling Taxes

Las Vegas: rates range from 25 to 30 percent

Macau: zero.

Table Minimums

Las Vegas: $3 and up

Macau: $36 and up

Smoking, Drinking In Casinos

Las Vegas: smoking and alcohol are allowed on casino floors

Macau: smoking is allowed only in designated lounges, and alcohol is not allowed in casinos

Stock Performance

Las Vegas: 42.4 percent year-to-date average return for the five Vegas stocks mentioned

Macau: 43.2 percent year-to-date average return for the four U.S.-listed stocks

