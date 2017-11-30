Las Vegas Vs. Macau, By The Numbers
Any casino stock investor knows there are two places on the globe that can move the market at a moment’s notice: Las Vegas and Macau. Las Vegas is the largest gaming hub in the U.S., but Macau is the largest gaming hub in the world.
Four public companies listed in the U.S. are licensed to operate in Macau: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO).
In addition to Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and MGM, companies like Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) run major operations in Las Vegas.
Casinosites.me.uk recently compiled some useful data to help investors compare and contrast Macau and Las Vegas. Here’s a rundown:
Population
- Macau: 612,167
- Las Vegas: 640,174
2016 Gross Gaming Revenue
- Las Vegas: $11.1 billion
- Macau: $28 billion
Annual Visitor Volume
- Las Vegas: 42.9 million
- Macau: over 30 million
Percentage Of Visitors Who Gamble
- Las Vegas: 69 percent
- Macau: 74 percent
Average Gambling Budget
- Las Vegas: $619
- Macau $250
Most Popular Game
- Las Vegas: slots
- Macau: baccarat
Attractions
- Las Vegas: 104 casinos, 68 hotels
- Macau: 49 casinos, 75 hotels
Gambling Taxes
- Las Vegas: rates range from 25 to 30 percent
- Macau: zero.
Table Minimums
- Las Vegas: $3 and up
- Macau: $36 and up
Smoking, Drinking In Casinos
- Las Vegas: smoking and alcohol are allowed on casino floors
- Macau: smoking is allowed only in designated lounges, and alcohol is not allowed in casinos
Stock Performance
- Las Vegas: 42.4 percent year-to-date average return for the five Vegas stocks mentioned
- Macau: 43.2 percent year-to-date average return for the four U.S.-listed stocks
