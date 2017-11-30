Market Overview

Las Vegas Vs. Macau, By The Numbers
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 30, 2017 4:46pm   Comments
Any casino stock investor knows there are two places on the globe that can move the market at a moment’s notice: Las Vegas and Macau. Las Vegas is the largest gaming hub in the U.S., but Macau is the largest gaming hub in the world.

Four public companies listed in the U.S. are licensed to operate in Macau: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO).

In addition to Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and MGM, companies like Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) run major operations in Las Vegas.

Casinosites.me.uk recently compiled some useful data to help investors compare and contrast Macau and Las Vegas. Here’s a rundown:

Population

  • Macau: 612,167
  • Las Vegas: 640,174

2016 Gross Gaming Revenue

  • Las Vegas: $11.1 billion
  • Macau: $28 billion

Annual Visitor Volume

  • Las Vegas: 42.9 million
  • Macau: over 30 million

Percentage Of Visitors Who Gamble

  • Las Vegas: 69 percent
  • Macau: 74 percent

Average Gambling Budget

  • Las Vegas: $619
  • Macau $250

Most Popular Game

  • Las Vegas: slots
  • Macau: baccarat

Attractions

  • Las Vegas: 104 casinos, 68 hotels
  • Macau: 49 casinos, 75 hotels

Gambling Taxes

  • Las Vegas: rates range from 25 to 30 percent
  • Macau: zero.

Table Minimums

  • Las Vegas: $3 and up
  • Macau: $36 and up

Smoking, Drinking In Casinos

  • Las Vegas: smoking and alcohol are allowed on casino floors
  • Macau: smoking is allowed only in designated lounges, and alcohol is not allowed in casinos

Stock Performance

  • Las Vegas: 42.4 percent year-to-date average return for the five Vegas stocks mentioned
  • Macau: 43.2 percent year-to-date average return for the four U.S.-listed stocks

Posted-In: Las Vegas MacauNews Education Econ #s Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

