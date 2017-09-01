Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are trading higher by $4.70 (3.5 percent) at $143.69 in Friday's session.

The stock is now trading higher for the fourth day in a row, climbing from Monday's close ($133.90) into the lower $143.00 handle.

After a higher open, Wynn had a brief retreat to $140.86 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally took the stock to $144.75, but has backed off that level. That marks the highest level for the stock since March 2015, when it peaked at $145.40.

Wynn's performance this year has far exceeded the broad market as it ended 2016 at $86.51, which equates to 66 percent gain compared to the S&P 500 's 11 percent gain.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.