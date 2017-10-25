9 Stocks That Moved On The Big New Homes Sales Beat

New home sales for the month of September soared to the highest level in a decade.

Throughout the month of September, sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose 18.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 667,00 units. By comparison, analysts and experts were expecting the SAAR rate to read 555,000, which would have implied a decrease from August's reading of 560,000 units.

Naturally, the much stronger than expected home sales report sent shares of homebuilders and related stocks mostly higher. Here is a summary of how the stocks performed as of late Wednesday morning.

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE: MHO): +2.81 percent at $30.00.

