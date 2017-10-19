Market Overview

20 Apple Suppliers To Watch Following iPhone 8 News
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2017 9:10am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.5 percent premarket Thursday on news that it halved iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus holiday orders.

A supply chain official alerted Taiwan’s Economic Daily News to the cuts.

The order reduction could be indicative of weakening product demand — an obvious negative for Apple — or it could signal consumers’ better-than-expected interest in the concurrently released iPhone X.

Nonetheless, the market interpreted the news with pessimism and prompted plunges among Apple suppliers. At the time of publication,

  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), down 2.18 percent. and
  • KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), down 1.93 percent.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) was trading down 1.75 percent.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), down 1.68 percent.
  • Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), down 1.50.
  • Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN), down 1.28.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL), down 1.10.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), down 1.08 percent.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), down 1.07.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), down 1.

The following suppliers moved marginally lower or appeared unaffected:

  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), down 0.95.
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), down 0.86 percent.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), down 0.34.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), down 0.31.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC), down 0.17.
  • TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), flat.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), flat.
  • Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX), flat.
  • LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL), flat.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM), up 0.02.

In September, Rosenblatt Securities warned of potential iPhone 8 production cuts after early preorders came in “substantially lower” than those of earlier generations. Within days, though, other analysts reported a pickup in demand.

As of Thursday morning, Apple had not yet commented on the scaleback reports.

Related Link: Apple Nears $1 Trillion Valuation; Here's The Story Of The Company First To Break The $1 Billion Mark

Posted-In: iPhone 8 iPhone X Rosenblatt SecuritiesNews Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

