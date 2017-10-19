20 Apple Suppliers To Watch Following iPhone 8 News
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.5 percent premarket Thursday on news that it halved iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus holiday orders.
A supply chain official alerted Taiwan’s Economic Daily News to the cuts.
The order reduction could be indicative of weakening product demand — an obvious negative for Apple — or it could signal consumers’ better-than-expected interest in the concurrently released iPhone X.
Nonetheless, the market interpreted the news with pessimism and prompted plunges among Apple suppliers. At the time of publication,
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), down 2.18 percent. and
- KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), down 1.93 percent.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) was trading down 1.75 percent.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), down 1.68 percent.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO), down 1.50.
- Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN), down 1.28.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL), down 1.10.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), down 1.08 percent.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), down 1.07.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN), down 1.
The following suppliers moved marginally lower or appeared unaffected:
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), down 0.95.
- Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), down 0.86 percent.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), down 0.34.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), down 0.31.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC), down 0.17.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), flat.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), flat.
- Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX), flat.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL), flat.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM), up 0.02.
In September, Rosenblatt Securities warned of potential iPhone 8 production cuts after early preorders came in “substantially lower” than those of earlier generations. Within days, though, other analysts reported a pickup in demand.
As of Thursday morning, Apple had not yet commented on the scaleback reports.
