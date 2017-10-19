Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.5 percent premarket Thursday on news that it halved iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus holiday orders.

A supply chain official alerted Taiwan’s Economic Daily News to the cuts.

The order reduction could be indicative of weakening product demand — an obvious negative for Apple — or it could signal consumers’ better-than-expected interest in the concurrently released iPhone X.

Nonetheless, the market interpreted the news with pessimism and prompted plunges among Apple suppliers. At the time of publication,

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), down 2.18 percent. and

The following suppliers moved marginally lower or appeared unaffected:

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), down 0.95.

(NYSE: LPL), flat. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: TSM), up 0.02.

In September, Rosenblatt Securities warned of potential iPhone 8 production cuts after early preorders came in “substantially lower” than those of earlier generations. Within days, though, other analysts reported a pickup in demand.

As of Thursday morning, Apple had not yet commented on the scaleback reports.

