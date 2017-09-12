Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Apple Inc.. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday unveiled a host of features for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Here are the most important items you need to know.
The phones will have:
- Integrated augmented reality.
- Processor speed 25 percent faster, with the first-ever Apple-designed GPU.
- What Apple claims is the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone.
- Water and dust resistant.
- iPhone 8 has a 4.7 inch screen and will retail for $699.
- iPhone 8 Plus will have a 5.5-inch screen and retail for $799.
- The phones will be available in silver, gold and space gray.
- The phones will have wireless charging.
- The phones will be up for preorder on Sept. 15 and will be available on on Sept. 22
