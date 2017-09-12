Market Overview

Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Mark Fritz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 2:38pm   Comments
Apple Inc.. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday unveiled a host of features for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Here are the most important items you need to know.

The phones will have:

  • Integrated augmented reality.
  • Processor speed 25 percent faster, with the first-ever Apple-designed GPU.
  • What Apple claims is the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone.
  • Water and dust resistant.
  • iPhone 8 has a 4.7 inch screen and will retail for $699.
  • iPhone 8 Plus will have a 5.5-inch screen and retail for $799.
  • The phones will be available in silver, gold and space gray.
  • The phones will have wireless charging.
  • The phones will be up for preorder on Sept. 15 and will be available on on Sept. 22

Image credit: Apple Event

Posted-In: iPhone iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus Tim CookNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

