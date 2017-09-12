Apple Inc.. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday unveiled a host of features for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Here are the most important items you need to know.

The phones will have:

Integrated augmented reality.

Processor speed 25 percent faster, with the first-ever Apple-designed GPU.

What Apple claims is the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone.

Water and dust resistant.

iPhone 8 has a 4.7 inch screen and will retail for $699.

iPhone 8 Plus will have a 5.5-inch screen and retail for $799.

The phones will be available in silver, gold and space gray.

The phones will have wireless charging.

The phones will be up for preorder on Sept. 15 and will be available on on Sept. 22

Image credit: Apple Event

